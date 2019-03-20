Michael Nelson combining his role as Chesterfield player with coaching staff duties at the Proact

Michael Nelson is combining his role as a Chesterfield player with staff duties at the Proact.

The centre-half, 38, began helping the previous management team in training and on matchdays and that arrangement has continued with the new management team.

He started the season as a first choice defender for Martin Allen, but fell out of favour and only played once between 25th September and Allen's exit on 27th December.

READ: Injured Spireite on why he's so pleased club signed Scott Boden

That single appearance, on Boxing Day, lasted just nine minutes, Allen substituting the veteran after a poor start in a game Town went on to lose 4-0.

Nelson is yet to feature under new management team John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin, but he's still very much involved in proceedings.

Assistant boss Snodin said: “He’s part of the staff.

"He’s got all that experience and he’s very useful to us as well. He comes on the bench with us.

“He’s mainly a player, but now and then he’ll do a bit of stuff with the back four.

"I think that’ll be his future, what he wants to do when he finishes his football career."

While Nelson is one player who make no secret of his desire to coach, with the UEFA A Licence already on his CV and prior coaching experience at former club Barnet, it's not always easy to spot future managers on the training ground, according to Snodin.

"I wouldn't have thought our gaffer would be a manager, in a million years. Never," he said.

"Same with other managers.

"You don't really see that in them because all they're concentrating on is that playing career.

"You do just look after yourself then.

"When you come onto the other side you've got everything to do and everyone to look after."

Nelson is one of 15 Spireites whose contracts run out at the end of the current season.