McCourt looking up with in-form Spireites

Chesterfield have one of the best squads in League Two.

That’s the opinion of midfielder Jak McCourt following the Spireites’ morale-boosting win over Exeter City on Saturday at the Proact Stadium.

The narrow victory over one of the division’s top four teams followed back-to-back draws with Carlisle United and Swindon Town in the league.

Chesterfield face Forest Green Rovers tonight (Tuesday) before Saturday’s big derby with Mansfield Town and go into both games with renewed confidence.

McCourt said: “We know that the squad we’ve got here is up there with the best squads in the league. You’ve got to give credit to the manager and his staff. They’ve turned it around.

“Each team we play they’re coming back to us and saying ‘how are you down near the bottom?’ It’s only a matter of time before we climb up there and keep looking ahead.”

Kristian Dennis struck the only goal of the game to hand Jack Lester his first home win since taking over the reins at the end of September.

“It was a massive three points for us,” said McCourt. “First half we probably gave them too much respect but the second half we probably got what we deserved.

“It just shows how far we’ve come and what the manager and his staff have done to change us. As the manager said, Exeter were a very good team and showed why they were up there in the table.

“But credit must go to the lads. We know how good we are and hopefully that’s the start of a run we can go on.”

And added: “We thought we should have got the win at Swindon but our home games are where we need to pick the points up.

“As everyone can see the football we’re playing is a lot better. The intensity is a lot better and we’re seeing that in the results.”

Rock-bottom Spireites are four points behind Crewe Alexandra in 22nd prior to kick off against Forest Green, who have won four of their last five in the league.

“You obviously look at the table but we’re not worried,” said McCourt. “We know how good our team is and the run we can go on now.

“Hopefully with the draw away to Swindon and the home win against Exeter it’ll only be a matter of time before we start picking up more points.

“There’s only one way for us to look and that’s up. No doubt you’ll see us up there.”