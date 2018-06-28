McCourt leaves the Proact

Jak McCourt is the sixth contracted player to leave the Proact Stadium this summer.

The central midfielder has joined Chris O’Grady, Marshall Willock, Ricky German, Alex Whitmore and Scott Wiseman in reaching a settlement over the remainder of his two-year contract.

McCourt signed last summer after leaving Northampton Town.

He made 39 appearances in his debut season at the Proact and scored six goals – five of which came in an eight game purple patch in October and November that he struggled to replicate for the rest of the season.

New Town boss Martin Allen has brought in a trio of players in McCourt’s preferred position, namely Charlie Carter, Curtis Weston and Sam Wedgbury.