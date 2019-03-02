Match report: Wrexham 1-0 Chesterfield

Chesterfield remain uncomfortably close to the National League relegation zone after a 1-0 defeat by table-toppers Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

The Spireites held firm before the break but a second half goal from Akil Wright proved to be decisive, ensuring that the visitors left empty-handed.

John Sheridan made two changes to the side that won at Barnet last Tuesday, with Jerome Binnom-Williams and Marc-Antoine Fortune coming in for Charlie Carter and Tom Denton respectively.

James Jennings smashed a 25-yarder over the bar for the Dragons early doors, before a fierce effort from Curtis Weston on the edge of Dee clipped the top of Rob Lainton’s crossbar.

Ten minutes before the break Scott Beavon put Ben Tollitt in on goal, but as the Tranmere loanee took the ball around Shwan Jalal, he was denied brilliantly by the Spireites’ stopper.

After the interval Wrexham stepped up the urgency a little and enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure but without mustering an effort on goal.

Chesterfield’s Fortune attempted a spectacular overhead kick, but he couldn’t get any purchase on the ball and it was easily dealt with by Lainton.

Just past the hour mark Sheridan brought on Denton for Fortune, but moments later Wrexham took the lead when a brilliant cross from Luke Young was headed home by Wright.

Jalal then caught a high ball inches outside his penalty area, collecting a caution for his error and gifting a free kick to the hosts, but Jennings could only hit the wall.

Chesterfield fought back when Ellis Chapman volleyed just wide before Will Evans had a header cleared off the line and substitute Denton nodded the rebound over the bar.

Jonathan Smith fired one over late on, but sadly that was as close as they came to getting anything out of the match.

Wrexham team (4-2-3-1): Lainton, Kennedy, Pearson, Lawlor, Jennings, Young, Walker, Rutherford, Wright, Tollit (Holroyd 81), Beavon (Oswell 66)

Wrexham subs: Dibble, Roberts, Stockton

Chesterfied team (3-5-2): Jalal, Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Smith, Weston, Weir (Shaw 70), Chapman (Reid 82), Binnon-Williams, Fortune (Denton 61), Boden

Chesterfield subs: Maguire, Anyon

Referee: Carl Brook

Attendance: 7,106 (576 away)