MATCH REPORT: AFC Fylde 1-3 Chesterfield FC - Spireites claim first away win of the season

Super sub Mike Fondop stole the show to secure Chesterfield’s first away win since March.

Fondop came off the bench at half-time and created Curtis Weston’s first goal in over a year before bagging a brace to earn the club’s first away win of the season.

Tyler Forbes spoiled the perfect away performance with his 92nd-minute consolation.

Manager John Sheridan made three changes from the side which lost to Eastleigh on Saturday.

Jay Sheridan, Jonathan Smith and Anthony Spyrou were the trio to replace Gevaro Nepomuceno, Liam Mandeville and Scott Boden at Mill Farm.

Sheridan’s side were thwarted by some super saves from home stopper Sam Hornby in the first half.

An early chance fell to Smith as he fired straight at Fylde’s Hornby.

Shwan Jalal produced a fine save to keep the game goalless after Mark Yeates slipped Kyle Jameson in behind.

The Spireites’ first big chance fell to towering forward Tom Denton who forced a good stop from Hornby after chesting down a cross and hitting it on the volley.

Denton continued to be a menace in the hosts’ box. His flick on allowed Spyrou to produce a good low stop from Hornby.

Summer signing Fondop replaced Spyrou at half-time and turned the game in the visitor’s favour.

Fylde’s first chance of the half fell to Danny Rowe but he couldn’t test Jalal.

And the hosts were made to pay five minutes later as Fondop found Weston on the edge of the box to drill home the opener.

It was almost two minutes later when Fondop nodded to Denton who stabbed wide.

But the Spireites doubled their advantage with 24 minutes to go as Denton and Fondop linked up well.

This time it was Denton who headed for Fondop to loft the ball over Hornby.

And the former Wrexham man sealed victory with his second nine minutes from time with a well-taken header.

Fondop almost bagged a splendid second-half hat-trick but well was denied by Hornby.

Forbes pulled a stoppage-time consolation back with a header of his own.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Byrne, Jameson, Williams, Croasdale (Kosylo, 65), Whitmore, Rowe, Burke, Bradley, Yeates (Haughton, 65), Craigan.

Unused subs: Hornby-Forbes, Taylor, Philliskirk.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Weston, Sheridan, Rowley (McGlashan, 88), Wedgbury, Smith, Spyrou (Fondop, 46), Denton (Mandeville, 87).

Unused subs: Coddington, Boden.

Referee: Rebecca Welch