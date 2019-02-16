Match report: AFC Fylde 0-1 Chesterfield - the Sheridan effect continues

Marc-Antoine Fortune earned Chesterfield a priceless 1-0 victory in their battle for National League survival away to promotion-chasing AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Striker Fortune struck early on the first-half for John Sheridan’s Spireites which gives the Derbyshire outfit breathing space from the relegation places in the fifth-tier.

Dave Challinor’s Fylde had two early chances, with Danny Philliskirk heading over and Nick Haughton driving just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Chesterfield led on 12 minutes when Antoine-Fortune received the ball with his back to goal on the right. The striker beat two Coasters defenders and fired a low left-footed effort which beat goalkeeper Jay Lynch to find the bottom right corner.

Visiting stopper Shwan Jalal was then called in to action, tipping over Haughton’s dipping shot from distance before Haughton clipped the post on the half hour with Ash Hemmings turning the rebound off target.

Up the other end, Ellis Chapman drove in to the box from the left to shoot across goal but Zaine Francis-Angol cleared off the line.

After the break, substitute Alex Reid looping his header over the crossbar for the hosts while Fortune found space to turn and force Lynch in to a save from close-range.

In the closing 20 minutes on the Lancashire coast, Jalal was there to preserve Chesterfield’s lead, dropping down to his right to hold Dan Bradley’s fierce attempt from 20-yards.

Jalal would later keep out Haughton’s rasping shot from long-range, pushing the midfielder’s effort over for a corner.

Bradley then almost broke Chesterfield hearts with three minutes when Bradley collected the ball on the left side of the box, he curled his strike that thumped off the post.

Sheridan’s men were forced to deal with heavy pressure but held on to claim a huge victory in their fight for survival.

AFC Fylde: Lynch 5, Odusina 6 (Tasdemir 75 6) Tunnicliffe 6, Byrne 5, Francis-Angol 6, Haughton 8, Croasdale 7, Philliskirk 6 (Walters 67 6) Bradley 6, Hemmings 6 (Reid 45 6) Rowe 6

Subs not used: Bond, Crawford

Chesterfield: Jalal 8, Evans 7, Hollis 6, Yarney 7, Shaw 7 (Barry 81 6) Weir 7, Weston 6, Smith 6, Chapman 7, Fortune 8 (McKay 82 6) Boden 7 (Denton 89 6)

Subs not used: Binnom-Williams, Anyon