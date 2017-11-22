Match gallery: Chesterfield 3 Forest Green Rovers 2

Chesterfield made it back-to-back wins for the first time in almost a year with a 3-2 victory over 10-man Forest Green Rovers.

The scoreline suggested the game was a lot closer than it really was, a late goal for Rovers making it a nervier finish than it needed to be after a dominant second half performance.

Jak McCourt celebrates with the fans after Spireites' third goal

The sending off of half-time substitute Emmanuel Monthe, just four minutes into the second half, gave Town a helping hand but they had been by far the better side in the first half and deservedly led through Jak McCourt’s opener.

McCourt went on to add another and Kristian Dennis made it six goals in six league games to seal the result.

