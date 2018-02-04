Match gallery: Chesterfield 1 Crawley Town 2

Chesterfield were hit by a late sucker-punch at the Proact to lose a second home game in succession.

The Spireites were doing all the late pressing with the game locked at 1-1, before a mistake and a quick counter attack allowed Lewis Young to grab a stoppage time winner for Crawley.

Town slip back into the bottom two on the strength of the result, having climbed as high as 21st during the match - which they led from the 18th minute.

Louis Reed’s goal was cancelled out by the impressive Karlan Grant after the interval and a draw might have been a fair result before the late drama.