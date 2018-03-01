‘Massive’ O’Grady deserved goal says a January signing

Chris O’Grady might not have known too much about his goal in Saturday’s win over Swindon, but Louis Dodds says the targetman deserved it.

After opening the scoring in the second minute, O’Grady went on to keep the Robins’ backline busy all afternoon.

Dodds, playing behind the man he once linked up with in the Leicester City youth team, appreciated O’Grady’s work ethic in the victory.

“Chris is a massive weapon for us because he’s absolutely massive,” said Dodds, who signed for the Spireites just before the close of the January transfer window.

“He bullies centre-halves and you can work off that.

“He worked tirelessly, full credit, he got his goal that he deserved.”

Dodds returned from a calf injury to play in the game, his third as a Chesterfield player.