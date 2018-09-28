Martin Allen still finding enjoyment at Chesterfield FC

Martin Allen is still finding enjoyment as manager of Chesterfield FC, despite recent results.

Allen is far from happy with the string of results which have seen the Spireites slip down the National League table.

And said modern times dictate there will be questions asked regarding his future after a 10-game winless run.

“We see it every day on Sky Sports News, the yellow thing comes across the screen ‘breaking news, manager is sacked’,” said Allen. “We see it all the time.

“Whether that’s the answer for this football club, who knows?

“It’s just the way of the world at the minute with the job we do.

“You have a bad run and every manager they want him sacked.

“Most of the time it doesn’t work, you’ve had four managers here in just over a year.

“You’ve got a choice, do you want stability with a successful, hard working manager, a good manager, or do you now want to bring new people in, change it all again?

“We haven’t been playing too bad, we’ve had one really crap game but the rest of the games we haven’t been too bad.

“That’s for the people above, I don’t worry too much about that, I just enjoy my life, enjoy my players, my job.

“I can’t say I’m happy because we have’t been winning but I certainly enjoy working with these players and they are good enough.”