Martin Allen reveals planned Chesterfield line-up for visit of AFC Fylde

Martin Allen plans to make just one, enforced change to his Chesterfield team for the visit of high flying AFC Fylde.

Another ankle to attacking midfielder Charlie Carter has robbed the boss of his chance to stick with the entire starting XI that took to the field at Maidstone on Saturday.

“I can pick the same team we had last weekend, with Marc-Antoine Fortune playing up front instead of Charlie Carter,” he said.

“I’ll be pleased to be able to put the same team out, without any changes, apart from one that’s forced upon me and have some continuity, which is much, much needed.”

Had Carter not damaged his ankle when coming back down to the turf under a defender after an aerial challenge, Allen could have named an unchanged line-up for the first time this season.

Injuries to players like Sam Wedgbury and Will Evans and suspensions for Jerome Binnom-Williams and Zavon Hines, as well as poor performances and individual errors, have led to a lot of chopping and changing in terms of selection.

And no matter what Allen has done with the personnel available, Town haven’t won in their last 11 matches.

Which means the significance of a victory over promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde at the Proact this weekend could not be overstated.

“On Saturday it would be huge for our club,” said Allen, “with all these younger players now playing. That would be great wouldn’t it?”

Overcoming the Coasters would be no mean feat for a struggling Spireites side, as evidenced by Fylde’s record this season, which shows just the one defeat.

Chesterfield might have a more illustrious past and a history of Football LEague status, but Fylde have had an upward trajectory.

“Compare the history of Chesterfield to Fylde obviously there’s a massive gulf,” said Allen.

“I don’t say that in any way disrespectfully to Fylde.

“But over the last three years they’ve had promotions after promotions, strengthened every summer, got a really good manager.

“Over the last three years their win percentage is very high, they’ve had success and built on it and built on it.

“Whereas at Chesterfield it’s been a very difficult last three years and the win percentage is very low.

“That mood and the structure is not going to be a click of my fingers or a light switch, flick switch change.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time. But we will get this club into that mode.”