Martin Allen delighted with Chesterfield’s capture of Marc-Antoine Fortune

Martin Allen has completed his squad with a signing coup, one day before the start of the season.

The Chesterfield boss nipped in to add striker Marc-Antoine Fortuné on a one-year contract, pipping Swindon Town to his signature.

Phil Brown has spoken publicly of his desire to make the former Celtic and West Brom frontman a permanent signing after a trial at the County Ground.

Allen says he’s had glowing references for the 37-year-old, while admitting the striker is not a prolific goalscorer but rather one capable of leading the line.

“He played 30-odd games for Southend in League One last season and did very well.

“For us to get a centre forward who played that many games in League One, it’s a good one for us,” he said.

“Happy days.”

“That will be our last signing.”

Fortuné has been training with Swindon in the past couple of weeks and although a deal looked imminent, Allen spoke to the forward last night and convinced him to make the Proact his new home.

“He’s getting an early train up here this morning from London and will then be on our team coach back down to London this afternoon,” said the manager.

“He’s not a prolific goalscorer but he leads the line, he’s quick and strong.

“One of my best friends in football is Kevin Keen, first team coach at Southend and he said that at the end of last season they all thought they should have kept him, but financially they needed to strengthen in other positions.

“They were disappointed they couldn’t keep him.”