Marc-Antoine Fortune tipped to shine at Chesterfield

New Spireties signing Marc-Antoine Fortuné is being tipped to shine for Chesterfield.

The experience frontman today signed a one-year deal at the Proact Stadium having played at Southend in League One last season.

And Chris Phillips, Southend reporter for the Echo, feels Spireites have bagged themselves a valuable addition.

“Marco is an intelligent players and you can see why he’s played at such a high level,” he said.

“He holds the ball up well and is capable of producing some great pieces of skill. He’s not someone who is going to be prolific in front of goal but I think it’s a good signing and there should be no concerns about his age as he’s in great condition.”

Follow his progress and Chesterfield’s as they begin live in the National League tomorrow at Ebbsfleet