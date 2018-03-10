Managers send best wishes to ill supporter as they reflect on Imps win

Both managers sent their best wishes to the Chesterfield supporter who was airlifted to hospital during today's game between the Spireites and Lincoln City.

The Imps were 3-1 winners but Jack Lester and Lincoln boss Danny Cowley first addressed the distressing first half scenes involving the fan, before the events of the match.

Lester said the club's support went out to the family involved.

"Very difficult, we were quite distressed, it was a very sad moment," he said.

"I haven't been updated but fingers crossed and obviously full support to the family in what must be a very, very difficult time."

His opposite number called the situation, which delayed the game by around half an hour so a helicopter could land on the pitch, a 'horrible incident.'

"First and foremost I just want to send our best wishes, from everyone at Lincoln City, to the person caught up in that horrible incident," he said.

"We want to send them and their loved ones our very best wishes.

"Of course football is important, but there's more important things in life."

Chesterfield led 1-0, taking the lead just after the game restarted through Alex Whitmore's back post header.

But a pair of headers, from corners, brought Lincoln back into it and gave them the lead, Michael Bostwick and Scott Wharton on target.

Ollie Palmer's excellent individual effort added the icing on the cake for a strong looking Imps outfit who weathered a mini-storm from the Spireites before wrestling back control of the game and finishing well on top.

Lester bemoaned the set-piece goals they conceded that changed the game.

"We got ahead, we got in front, a couple of poor technical areas put pressure on us in first half injury time and we didn't need to be doing that," he said.

"Two set-pieces undid us, I don't think they were going to do us in open play, I think we had the set-up right.

"I think Drew was screening in front and while Rheady (Matt Rhead) is going to win headers throughout the game, there's not too much you can do from that but the second bit we did really, really well.

"We changed to a 4-4-2 to put a little bit more pressure on the ball because their centre-halves were bringing it out and hitting it into Rhead at will, so we made that change and got ourselves ahead.

"Had we got to half-time I think we'd have gone on and done it.

"We started the second half really, really bright, I thought there was really good energy about the team and then the set-piece did us.

"I was disappointed with the reaction after that, but up to that point I thought we were going to go on and win the game."

Lester was without Giles Coke, who suffered a partial achilles tear in a practise match on Monday, Robbie Weir (knee), Louis Dodds (calf), Jerome Binnom-Williams (flu) and the suspended Louis Reed.

He says the Spireites, second bottom and six points from safety, now need to pick themselves up and go again in search of vital points.

"The energy needs to be high and we need wins," he said.

"We're capable of winning games."