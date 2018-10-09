Manager proud despite FA Cup exit for Chesterfield at hands of Stockport

A record crowd watched Chesterfield Ladies’ FA Cup run come to an end at the hands of higher league opposition.

Stockport County ran out 6-0 winners over Michael Noon’s side, but he expressed his pride at Chesterfield’s progress in the competition.

“I’m delighted with what the players have done to get us to this stage of the competition,” he said.

“Nobody ever gave us a chance of progressing past the first qualifying round and to get to within one game of the first round proper is an exceptional achievement.

“I’m so proud of all of the players for what they have done and how they have conducted themselves.

“We can now focus on the league and achieving our goal of promotion this season.”

A crowd of 184 turned out at Glapwell for the third round qualifying tie.

Chesterfield begin their league campaign on Sunday at home to Wirksworth Colts.