Loan keeper delighted to bounce back with clean sheet

Aaron Ramsdale was delighted to bounce back from a difficult debut and record a clean sheet in today’s impressive 2-0 win over Luton Town.

The young goalkeeper, on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season, made two errors in last week’s 4-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

But today he answered every question Luton posed, most of them long range shots that he dealt with comfortably.

He was full of praise for the 10 players ahead of him for making his life easier and the fans for backing them.

“It was a great support, the fans really got behind us.

“From one to 11, subs who came on and subs who didn’t come on were absolutely fantastic.

“We’ve had a good week of being together and gelling and it really showed on the pitch.

“We were a really tight unit at the back, the five in front of them and big Chris up top absolutely dominated their centre-halves.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Restricting the league leaders to efforts from distance was a major part of the Spireites’ preparation for the game.

“Credit to the boys in front of us. We’ve worked a lot on stopping crosses, getting up to the ball.

“Obviously last week they’ve scored from a shot 25 yards out, no one getting up to the ball.

“When we do the work on the training ground and it comes off on a Saturday, that’s the best feeling.”

The first half saw Town go 2-0 up and play the better football but after the break they frustrated Luton with a resolute defensive display.

Ramsdale said that getting at the Hatters early was key and singled out lone frontman Chris O’Grady for doing just that.

“We weren’t allowed to sit too deep and let them come onto us, we needed to take the game to them for the first 20 minutes.

“We came out and Chris (O’Grady) set us off straight away, winning headers, bringing the ball down, bringing others into play.

“And I thought Jak McCourt was probably Man of the Match. Got up, got back, won tackles, won headers.”

The keeper revealed boss Jack Lester’s instructions at the interval were to stave off any thoughts of tiredness and go again.

“He just said same again, if we sit off we’ll just invite pressure so don’t do it.

“He said in your minds don’t let yourself think we can’t go again.

“There’s always some sort of negativity that says I’m tired, but we can’t do that.”