Loan deal for another young Chesterfield player fell through

John Sheridan has revealed that a planned loan move for one of his youngsters fell through last week.

Teenage strikers Levi Amantchi and Luke Rawson are both already out on loan at the minute, with Mickleover Sports and Sheffield FC respectively.

Midfielder Charlie Wakefield almost joined them in a temporary move away from the Proact to get experience of men's football.

Sheridan said: "We tried to get young Charlie out last week, that fell down with Nuneaton, with problems on their side."

He's keen for the club's teenagers to get out and play competitive football, which he says is more beneficial than youth team fixtures.

"I think it's important, they need to be playing," he said.

"They're still going to train with us, but playing in men's football, the physical side of the game will do them good."

Amantchi scored two on his debut for Mickleover on Saturday and Rawson was Man of the Match for the world's oldest football club.

Wakefield joined Sheffield FC earlier in the season on loan, but was recalled after being dropped by the Evo-Stik Northern Premier side.

Still only 18, Wakefield made his first team debut in April 2017.

Last season he made three senior appearances, while this season he's been on the bench twice but is yet to feature for the first team.