A Lincoln City teenager has joined Chesterfield on loan for the rest of the season and will 'add balance' to John Sheridan's squad.

The Spireites boss describes the 18-year-old as a 'very good young player.'

He said: "He'll add good balance to the squad and he's capable of playing at left-back as well as on the left-hand side of midfield."

The 18-year-old has made 12 first team appearances this season for the Imps.