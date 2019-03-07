Lincoln City kid Ellis Chapman is ‘thriving’ at Chesterfield according to Glynn Snodin

Glynn Snodin believes teenage loanee Ellis Chapman is ‘thriving’ at Chesterfield

The highly experienced assistant manager has tipped the 18-year-old for a bright future.

“The kid, Ellis, has got a great wand, a great left foot,” said the former Leeds and Sunderland coach.

“He’s put some great balls in there.

“He’s got a few clubs in his locker, as we say.

“He looks 22 but you’ve got to realise he’s 18.

“I think he’s going to be a good prospect.”

Chapman has held down a regular starting place since arriving on loan from Lincoln City.

The youngster has played all but nine minutes of the six games Chesterfield have faced, having played a dozen times for the Imps first team under Danny and Nicky Cowley this season.

John Sheridan has opted to use the central midfielder as a left wing-back, to good effect.

Chapman has played his part in four victories that have helped take Town seven points clear of the National League drop zone.

Snodin believes the move is benefiting all parties.

“He’s had a good grounding at Lincoln with the (Cowley) brothers there, they’re good people and understand the game,” said Snodin.

“That’s why they’ve sent him here, to get some game time.

“You let the kid go and play, talk him through it now and again, particularly when he’s on our side (of the pitch) - how far forward to be, when he’s got to come back, when to put the ball in early.

“The kid seems to know.

“He’s enjoying it at the moment, thriving, we like the way he’s playing so hopefully he can stay in that position until the end of the season.”