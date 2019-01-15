LIfelong Chesterfield fan Luke Rawson signs first pro deal with Spireites

Teenager striker Luke Rawson has signed his first professional contract with Chesterfield.

The 17-year-old, who has made three first-team appearances after graduating from the academy, is delighted to have signed for the club he supports.

He said: “I am overwhelmed. It’s been a dream of mine to play for Chesterfield since I was a child, having watched the team when I was growing up.”

Academy manager John Pemberton said: “Luke has worked hard to earn a professional contract and I’m very pleased for him.

“A lot of people working in the academy deserve credit for helping Luke’s development. Following on from the professional contracts handed to Levi Amantchi and Jamie Sharman in recent months, it shows the good work being done in the academy.”