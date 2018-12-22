Leyton Orient v Chesterfield fans gallery Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Leyton Orient v Chesterfield FC; 22/12/2018 KO 15.00; The Breyer Group Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Chesterfield fans who made the journey to Leyton Orient Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Leyton Orient v Chesterfield fans gallery Chesterfield fans saw their side fall to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Leyton Orient. It ended a ten game unbeaten run for the struggling Spireites.Our match photographer captured these faces in the crowd. MATCHDAY LIVE: Leyton Orient v Chesterfield - as it happens Chesterfield to follow Orient blueprint on lifting shadow of relegation from Football League