Leyton Orient v Chesterfield fans gallery

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Leyton Orient v Chesterfield FC; 22/12/2018 KO 15.00; The Breyer Group Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Chesterfield fans who made the journey to Leyton Orient
Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Leyton Orient v Chesterfield FC; 22/12/2018 KO 15.00; The Breyer Group Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Chesterfield fans who made the journey to Leyton Orient

Chesterfield fans saw their side fall to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Leyton Orient.

It ended a ten game unbeaten run for the struggling Spireites.

Our match photographer captured these faces in the crowd.