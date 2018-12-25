Leyton Orient assistant says Chesterfield are a ‘challenge’ for anyone in National League

Leyton Orient assistant manager Ross Embleton believes Chesterfield are a ‘challenge’ for anyone in the National League.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win at home against the Spireites, in what O’s boss Justin Edinburgh called their hardest game of the season so far, Embleton said Town played better than their league position would suggest they’re capable of.

“If you look at the league table you’d think it was quite straightforward to say you’d expect us to turn up and roll over this team,” he said.

“But I think if you look at the way they performed, the way they go about their business, they’re going to be a challenge for anyone - they beat Salford in their last league game.

“We knew it was going to be really, really difficult.

“It was a tough game.”

Martin Allen stated after the game that he believes Orient will go on to win the National League this season.