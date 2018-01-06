Lester: ‘Today wasn’t good enough but I know we’ll be okay.’

Chesterfield were condemned to their heaviest defeat since Jack Lester took over at the helm but the manager remains confident that his side are on an upward curve.

The Spireites dropped into the League Two drop zone with the four-goal defeat at Accrington, Mark Hughes and Sean McConville scoring before the break and an own goal from keeper Aaron Ramsdale and a Billy Kee effort sealing the win in the second half.

Chesterfield have now picked up just one point from their last six matches but Lester has not lost faith just yet.

He said: “Mistakes at the back have costs us again today. We’re just not picking up players in our danger areas, and if you let that happen you are going to concede goals.

“Basic errors cost us this game. We need to be better in certain situations. We know where we’re at.

“That wasn’t good enough.

“Having said all that, I know we’ll be okay. There were bright spots today despite the result.

“I wouldn’t say we were outplayed, it’s just been a difficult day.

“Josh Kay was bright, Zavon Hines was bright, it was just that we weren’t good enough in between the two boxes.

“On the whole, though, I think we will be okay. There is enough quality in the squad. I can see that. It’s just up to us now to work hard to try and turn the situation around.”

Lester also had words of comfort for debutant ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who disappointed following his signing from Bournemouth on loan.

“Aaron will be fine,” added the manager.

“It’s been a disappointing day for him, but he impressed me in the first half. He has got quality and he’ll bounce back.

“He’ll learn from any mistakes. He’ll keep growing as a player I’m sure of that.”