Lester setting sights ‘a little higher’ than a relegation battle

Jack Lester has set his eyes a little higher than the relegation zone that contains his side and tomorrow’s visitors, Barnet.

The Chesterfield boss, pictured, whose men are unbeaten in five games in League Two, will climb off the bottom of the table with a win over the Bees at the Proact.

Lester acknowledges that it could be an important landmark in the season but he sees the Spireites as a match for anyone.

“We’ve got our eyes a bit higher up the league than that but it would be nice to move off the bottom,” he said.

“Recent results have given us that opportunity.

“It’s reward for this unbeaten run.

“We’ll be going into every game to win it. That’s how we view the league and ourselves in it: capable of beating anybody.

“I think we’re quite a difficult team to play at the minute. There are many elements to our game. We’re aggressive and we defend well and, going forward, we’re as good as anybody.”

Lester has watched a lot of footage of Mark McGhee’s outfit and he’s certainly not taking the result for granted.

“They’re coming here thinking we’re bottom and they’ll turn us over and we’ll go in with positive thoughts. It will be a good game,” he said.

“It’s not a gimme. We’ve watched a few of their games and they’re a good side.

“There’s not much between top and bottom.

“We’ve gone to Swindon and Mansfield, should have won both and didn’t lose either.”