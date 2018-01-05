Lester’s quest – a never-ending bid to learn from the John Duncans, football peers and rugby coaches of the world

Chesterfield’s rookie manager Jack Lester says he’s on a never-ending quest to learn from his peers, both in football and other sports.

The Spireites gaffer met with one of his successful predecessors, John Duncan, earlier in the season in an attempt to gleam some of the Scot’s widsom.

And there are plenty of current bosses that Lester is keen to emulate because he admits he’s never going to be the finished article.

“I’m forever studying other managers and coaches and trying to get meetings with them,” he said.

“You’ll never get to the stage where you know it all, it’s never happening.

“The mindset is, it’s a never ending learning situation that I’ve put myself in to try and be better.

“If that’s learning off other managers then absolutely.”

Lester has namechecked ex Spireites team-mate and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson as one manager doing good things, but the coaches he wants to learn from are not just operating in the footballing world.

“There’s many I admire, it’s looking at how they think and mirroring that,” he said.

“I think you can take that from many sports.

“Trying to get down to see other environments, other sports, it’s endless what you can learn.

“There are so many little bits of information and training methods that I don’t know yet that will push us on.

“There’s a coach in today from overseas England rugby to talk to us about the techniques and methods they do to create performance.”

For Lester, one of the best parts of his job as a manager is searching for the little bits of knowledge that will help him improve Chesterfield and help them be better than their League Two rivals.

“Looking for that is exciting. That’s your job, it’s trying to find that little edge that puts you ahead of the others.

“It’s sport, there’s a league table, we play for 90 minutes so beyond that there’s your preparation time and you need to be doing it better than other people, otherwise you’re not ahead.

“Finding that edge and putting on a session that creates clarity and performance from your players is the key to coaching.

“We’re in a never ending quest for that, here.

“The job is fantastic, it’s exciting and looking for the edge is fascinating, I could go on for hours about it.

“Always looking for that edge, that’s the most enjoyable part of the job.