Lester on why he left out Chesterfield’s top goalscorer for Swindon clash

Jack Lester hopes Kristian Dennis will have the same mindset as he did as a player when it came to being dropped.

Lester opted to leave his top goalscorer on the bench for the visit of Swindon and there Dennis remained, in the 2-1 win.

The manager wanted to give Chris O’Grady another go up top on his own, given how well it went when they beat Luton Town in January.

He also cited form as a reason for leaving Dennis out, but insisted the striker will still have a big part to play for the Spireites this season.

“We’d had some success with Chris up top on his own in terms of results,” said the Town boss.

“Kristian is a big, big player for us. He’s a terrific lad, I do see a focus in him, it’s just form I suppose.

“Sometimes, my mindset was that when you’re playing every week and you come out for a game you realise how much you love it and I’m hoping for that reaction from Kristian.

“He’s a massive part of what we’re going to do.”

For the first time since Chesterfield pulled the plug on Dennis’ deadline day move to Bradford City, Lester suggested it may have affected the player – but offered no criticism of the 27-year-old.

“I think he had his head turned a little bit, his agent worked very hard to get him out of here,” said Lester.

“It wasn’t him pushing it, he had advisors pushing it.

“It does slightly take your focus, not consciously.

“His character from the transfer deadline has been top drawer.

“He’s been brilliant since I’ve been here, when we went on a great run he was fantastic and he’s going to get back to that very soon.”