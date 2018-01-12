Lester not surprised by interest in Dennis

Jack Lester said he’d be surprised if there wasn’t interest in Spireites striker Kristian Dennis this month.

Dennis’s future has been the subject of much speculation after bagging 14 goals in all competitions so far this season.

But Chesterfield boss Lester said it was part and parcel of football.

He said: “There’s going to be interest for Kristian because he’s played so well, it’s natural.

“The times when there was interest in myself was when I was playing well.

“If there wasn’t interest I’d be surprised.

“We’re delighted to have him here, he’s been fantastic for us since we’ve been in and long may it continue.

“I’d be disappointed if there wasn’t interest.”

Rotherham United were rumoured to be one of the clubs looking at Dennis but Millers boss Paul Warne has since denied any interest.