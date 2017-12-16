Lester laments lack of cutting edge in Wycombe loss

Jack Lester believes a lack of cutting edge cost Chesterfield dearly following their first defeat in seven league matches away to Wycombe.

Luke O’Nien’s superb 54th-minute strike – as he cut in from the right and rifled a shot into the far corner – was the only goal of the game at Adams Park, as the Spireites struggled to turn their dominance of possession into clear-cut chances.

Chesterfield goalkeeper Cameron Dawson brilliantly denied Craig Mackail-Smith form point-blank range in the first half and Sam Saunders also struck the visiting bar with a stunning free-kick but Lester claims his back-line deserve plenty of credit.

“Probably a 0-0 would have been about right,” said the Spireites boss. “I thought the back four defended really, really well.

“I don’t think Wycombe got in much, there was a slip and a save from Cameron in the first half, but it wasn’t from their good play, so I was pleased with the back four.

“I thought the full-backs played really well, but it was that top end where we didn’t have enough. We got in down the sides a few times, and had we picked out the right man we’d have probably gone 1-0 up and we’d have gone on to win the game.

“It was fine margins and 0-0 would have been about right. I didn’t feel they were going to score, but I didn’t really feel that we were either.”

Chesterfield’s squad depth has been sorely tested in recent weeks and Lester admits he is desperate to start getting men back from injury ahead of a busy festive period.

“We’re a little bit down to the bare bones,” he added. “Kells (Andy Kellett) has played for us and not been quite fit.

“We’re missing a number of players, everybody who’s fit went to Adams Park!”