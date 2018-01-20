Lester: “It’s a massive win for us.”

Jack Lester believes it is impossible to undersell the importance of Chesterfield’s dramatic late victory over fellow League Two strugglers Yeovil Town.

The Spireites followed up victory over league leaders Luton with another valuable three points, though they needed Kristian Dennis’ added-time winner to seal the deal.

The win was made all the more invaluable by the fact Forest Green Rovers also won, a result which would have left Chesterfield in the bottom two had things not gone their way at Huish Park.

“It’s a massive win for us. Yeovil were at home and looking to go seven points clear of us but now the gap is down to just one and it was important we backed up our win against Luton last weekend,” said Lester.

“I know they wanted a foul in the build-up to our game but I didn’t see it, I just saw Kristian’s great run and finish.

“We’re looking up the table now and with back-to-back wins we’ve pulled a lot of teams closer to us.

“At one point we were a long way adrift but we’ve pulled it back and although we weren’t at our best today we managed to get the win.”

After a goalless first half, the visitors opened the scoring when midfielder Louis Reed blasted in a free-kick after a foul on the edge of the area.

Yeovil levelled with a long-range strike from Lewis Wing, but Chesterfield were not to be denied.

Dennis pounced on a mix-up between defender Bevis Mugabi and goalkeeper Artur Krysiak and rolled the ball into the empty net in stoppage time - just minutes after coming on.

“Kristian has been a big goal-scorer for us and we’ve been without him with a calf strain and it’s great to see him back,” added Lester.

“He’s one of the stop striker in the division, there’s been a lot of interest in Kristian and I understand why because he wins games.

“We didn’t want to risk Kristian for too long today because of the calf problem he’s had but we knew he had ten minutes in him and it was enough to get the winner.”