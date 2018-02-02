Lester: Goalscorer Dennis will benefit from playing with new boy

Chesterfield attackers like Kristian Dennis will benefit from new signing Louis Dodds’ creativity.

That’s one of the reasons why Jack Lester has called the 31-year-old a ‘big signing’ for the Spireites.

The Town boss has already had glimpses of what Dodds can do in training, having signed the forward from Shrewsbury on deadline day this week.

According to Lester, the club’s top goalscorer Dennis should be licking his lips.

“I think Dodds will bring the most out of quite a few,” said Lester.

“He allows others to play, if there’s movement ahead of him he’ll pick passes out, he plays balls in behind the back four really well, creates chances and scores goals as well.

“He did a few things in training yesterday when he was bringing people into play and it was great to see.

“I think anyone playing with him will benefit from that.

“Kristian has got very bright movement, he’s a goalscorer and anyone who can give Kristian more service will be a plus.”

Lester has spoken a lot of changing the character of the Chesterfield team and creating a winning mentality.

Dodds is a player who has the attributes the manager wants, on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost his character is top drawer.

“As a lad he’s excellent, he’s bubbly, he’s positive and he’s a very good player.

“I spoke to the (Shrewsbury) manager and assistant manager and they were a little reluctant to let him go.

“It’s a big signing for us.

“He wants to play his part, I’m looking forward to getting him going.”

Dodds was one of 11 players signed in January by the Spireites, who entertain Crawley tomorrow.

Five players, including ex Blades Connor Dimaio and Diego De Girolamo, left the club.