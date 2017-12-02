Less is more - Spireite on the sacrifices helping him on the pitch

Less is more for Chesterfield midfield dynamo Jak McCourt thanks to lifestyle tweaks he’s made at the suggestion of his boss.

Jack Lester’s desire to increase the 22-year-old’s fitness has led to a few sacrifices.

The ex Northampton man, signed in the summer, said: “He (Lester) pulled me and said he wanted my fitness up.

“I’ve had to make a few sacrifices and as you can see they’re paying off, that’s credit to the manager.

“He’s made me fitter, but not just me, the whole team.”

Smaller meals have brought big rewards on the pitch.

He’s scoring goals with a frequency he’s never previously enjoyed as a professional footballer and he has still looked fresh deep in stoppage time in recent games.

“It’s just lifestyle things, eating better and early nights,” said McCourt.

“The early nights are a bit hard with a baby.

“Eating is the main one. I didn’t eat badly it’s just the portion sizes and things like that.

“It’s a lot better now, I’m a lot slimmer, fitter and it’s helped me.”

The other side to McCourt’s willingness to sacrifice for the team’s benefit is on the training ground and in the gym.

“We have to make sacrifices here as well, with the training,” he said.

“When it’s hard you’ve got to dig deep for another level and push.

“The gym sessions can be hard when it’s a late session but all the lads are in there.

“That’s a credit to the players, the manager and his staff.”