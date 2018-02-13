Late disaster leaves Spireites with familiar, bitter taste

It was the same old story for relegation threatened Chesterfield as they conceded a stoppage time winner against Cambridge at the Proact.

The Spireites led twice before losing 3-2 with the last kick of the game.

Chesterfield's players celebrate an own goal from Cambridge's Harrison Dunk Pic: Andrew Roe

Their third consecutive home defeat leaves them three points from safety with 14 games left to secure their Football League status.

The evening may have ended disastrously, but it got off to the perfect start.

Chris O’Grady thanked his manager for restoring him to the starting line-up with an immediate, impressive impact.

A throw in level with the Cambridge six yard box allowed the striker to hook the ball across the goalmouth where defender Harrison Dunk could only nod past his own keeper.

The power of Uche Ikpeazu troubled Town all evening and he came close to a leveller, Aaron Ramsdale palming his shot onto the crossbar.

Cambridge did draw level on 19 minutes and although it was another own goal from a defender, it all stemmed from a poor piece of goalkeeping from Ramsdale.

A Billy Waters shot from distance wasn’t held by the young stopper and when ex Town man Liam O’Neil pinged the ball across the area it came off Alex Whitmore and found the net.

In an even spell Cambridge keeper David Forde denied Louis Dodds with his feet and at the other end Brqad Halliday shot wide.

Ten minutes after the break Town produced a stunning move that put them in front.

The ball was sent to the left where Robbie Weir was overlapping and the makeshift left-back whipped in the perfect cross for Kristian Dennis to rise and guide a header into the far corner of the net.

A foul on Giles Coke 30 yards from goal gave Reed a shooting opportunity and his dipping free-kick almost found the bottom corner, Forde taking no chances and palming it round the post.

Cambridge began to take over and grabbed a deserved equaliser.

A pass down the channel sent Waters into the area where he was tripped by Weir, referee Handley pointing to the spot, Ikpeazu slotting home the penalty.

Dennis had a late goal ruled off for handball before a stoppage time corner bounced into the path of Dunk and he slammed the ball in off the bar to leave the Spireites with a familiar, bitter taste.

Chesterfield: Ramsdale, Barry, Weir, Whitmore, Maguire, Reed, Coke (McCourt 84), Dodds (Mottley-Henry 72), Rowley (Kay 72), O’Grady, Dennis. Subs: Parkin, Binnom-Williams, Hines, Brown.

Cambridge: Forde, Halliday, Dunk, Taylor, Taft, Deegan, O’Neil (Amoo 78), Waters (Carroll 90) Maris, Brown, Ikpeazu. Subs: Mitov, Darling, Azeez, Phillips, Lewis.

Referee: Darren Handley. Assistants: Barry Cropp, Paul Graham.

Goalscorers: Own goal 1, Dennis 55; own goal 19, Ikpeazu 68, Dunk 90

Yellows: Reed 61, O’Grady 85; Dunk 46, Halliday 80

Attendance: 4276 (220 away)