Kellett wants to show more than glimpses of his talent as he targets consistency

Andy Kellett has only scored two goals for Chesterfield this season, but they’ve both been huge.

The first was a header that put the Spireites 2-1 up at Field Mill against bitter rivals Mansfield Town, in a game that ended 2-2.

He grabbed his second on Saturday against Swindon Town in a vital 2-1 win.

Chris O’Grady’s second minute opener also came from a Kellett cross.

If the man on loan from Wigan never added to his 31 games as a Spireite, he could at least look back on those contributions as important ones.

But he believes there’s much more still to come.

“When I first came to Chesterfield I wanted to be able to play a full season, I’ve never done that before,” he said, alluding to the injuries that have meant that – until now – he’s never played more than 16 games in a season.

“That was my main aim and focus.

“I feel like there’s a lot more I can give.

“I don’t think I’m back to how I was, obviously I was out for over a year, I’m hoping it won’t be long before I’m back properly.

“I’ve shown glimpses of it but it’s got to be a consistent thing.”

Consistency is key for the club, too, if they’re to avoid the drop.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to high flying Exeter, Kellett laid bare the six of Town’s task.

“We probably need to win seven out of the last 12 games, which is a big ask, but it is possible,” he said.

“We need to put a few runs together, like when we drew with Mansfield and didn’t lose for six games.

“We’ve shown we can win games.

“The teams at the top of the league we’ve done fairly well against.

“It’s the teams at the bottom we’ve not picked up points against, which is frustrating, but that’s football isn’t it?”