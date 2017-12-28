Kellett: Chesterfield full of confidence despite recent defeats

Chesterfield remain full of confidence going into Saturday’s home clash with Colchester United, says Andy Kellett.

The Spireites could be forgiven for not being in good spirits with three defeats on the trot over the festive season.

But Kellett and Co will be hoping to spread some seasonal cheer among their supporters when fifth-placed Colchester visit.

He said: “We’ve tended to play better and have got good results against the teams higher up in the league.

“Evo (Ian Evatt) is a big loss, he’s been a leader and I thought we missed that against Crewe.

“Even though we’ve lost a couple of games, we’re still going into Saturday’s game full of confidence.”

The Boxing Day defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra sees Chesterfield second from bottom on 20 points ahead of Saturday.

Jack Lester’s side are on the same number of points as bottom side Forest Green Rovers and Barnet just above in 22nd.

“It’s hard as a few of the lads are playing with niggles,” said Kellett. “We’ve still got a good base from where we were a few weeks ago.

“I thought in parts on Tuesday, the 3-5-2 formation worked. We put some good balls into the box and had chances to score.

And added: “I know what I can do, but I think I’ve shown glimpses of that. I’m always demanding more of myself to help the team and always trying to better myself.

“The gaffer has put a lot of trust in myself and Joe Rowley and he’s confident of us doing what he wants us to do.

“I’ve got in good positions to score but probably tried to be too clever, I just need to put my foot through the ball.”

Colchester remained in the League Two play-off picture with a 2-0 win at Crawley Town on Boxing Day.