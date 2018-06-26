Kay links up with Evatt once again at Barrow

Recently departed Spireite Josh Kay has followed Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt to Barrow.

The attacking midfielder has inked a two-year deal with Town’s fellow National League outfit.

He joined Chesterfield last season from Barnsley in the January transfer window.

Kay played 11 times under Jack Lester but was released by the club following relegation, along with the other out of contract players.

The 21-year-old has some National League experience having spent a short time with Tranmere early last season on loan.

Kay was recently a transfer target for Halifax before Barrow’s swooped to make him their fifth signing of the summer.