John Sheridan with a ‘strong squad’ to choose from as Chesterfield look to

John Sheridan will have a ‘strong squad’ to pick from this afternoon at Havant and Waterlooville, including players who missed out in midweek.

Both Charlie Carter and Robbie Weir were rested as a precautionary measure, with the hardness of Bromley’s 3G pitch in mind.

The midfield duo are back in contention for a game that could see Chesterfield stretch their lead over their fourth-from-bottom hosts to eight points.

“They’re all available for selection now,” said assistant manager Glynn Snodin.

“Everybody is fine now, we’ve got a strong squad to pick from.

“That’s the headache the gaffer’s got, on which way he wants to go.”

The ramifications of this fixture are potentially massive.

A Chesterfield win turns Havant’s survival bid into a mountain.

A victory for the Hawks, the only side in the drop zone with a realistic chance of catching Sheridan’s men, would drag the Spireites dangerously close to the mire once again.

Snodin doesn’t feel the need to buy into any hype around the fixture.

“Every game is a big game, especially when you are down there,” he said.

“Hopefully we come away with something and keep them down there.

“We think about being positive and going to win it.

“People are saying it’s a massive game, we’ll just take it the same as any game since we’ve been here.

“We’ll put a team out there to get the three points.”

He did, however, agree that a win would make Chesterfield all-but safe from the drop.

“I’d have thought so, but we won’t rest on that, we want to win as many games as we can,” he said.

“We want to push on again and get as high up that league as we can, then we can look forward to next season.”