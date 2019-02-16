John Sheridan ‘wary’ of promotion chasing AFC Fylde but says Chesterfield will go to Mill Farm to win

John Sheridan says he’s ‘wary’ of promotion challengers AFC Fylde but Chesterfield will still go to Mill Farm looking for a win.

The Spireites boss maintains that his side should take the game to the side sitting fourth in the National League.

But he admits it’s a tricky test.

“I played against them during pre-season with Carlisle,” he said. Nice stadium, good team, they’ve done well over a two or three year period.

“He’s got them winning games on a regular basis.

“Very wary of them, they’ve got some good players, (Danny) Rowe is a big threat with the goals he scores.”

Sheridan is more bothered about what Town can do, as they look to stretch their unbeaten league run to four games under their new boss.

Chesterfield haven’t conceded in the league since he arrived, which should give them confidence.

He would like a few more goals, however.

“I try and focus on myself,” he said.

“I’ll try and instil in the players how well they’ve done for me, three clean sheets, that gives us a good chance of winning games.

“I’d like us to be a bit more positive in front of goal. We’ve created chances and we should have scored more goals but 1-0 is as good as 3-0.

“We’re going to try and win the game.

“I respect Fylde, they’re having a really good season, but I want us to put our stamp on the game if we can.”

AFC Fylde have failed to beat Chesterfield in two attempts already this season.

At the Proact they were held to a 0-0 draw, before being knocked out of the FA Cup in the same month as Chesterfield triumphed 3-1 at Mill Farm.