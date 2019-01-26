John Sheridan rues missed chances and refereeing decision but takes positives from Barrow stalemate

John Sheridan rued missed chances and a refereeing decision in a goalless stalemate with Barrow, that cost Chesterfield the chance to climb out of the National League relegation zone.

A win would have taken Town 20th, but Sheridan was keen to take the positives from yet another clean sheet.

In his opinion, Town had more clear cut chances than their visitors.

He said: "I thought it was quite an even game but we've had some good chances.

"First 15, 20 minutes we've had good chances to take the lead.

"Shawy should score, Marco should score.

"We didn't take them, they gradually came into the game.

"If I'm going by chances we've had the better ones.

"Chances wise I thought we should have won it."

Referee Tom Reeves, who sent off Barrow's Lee Molyneux late on, should have awarded the hosts a spot-kick, in Sheridan's opinion.

Visiting keeper Joel Dixon appeared to collide with Curtis Weston in the area after dropping a second half cross, but Reeves ignored Weston's vehement appeals.

"Definitely,all day long. We can see it, I'm 60, 70 yards away," said Sheridan.

"Decisions sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don't.

"I've seen it many a time given."

He also felt his side's decision making on the ball in the final third was costly.

"The effort is there, it's just knowing the game a bit better and doing the simple things well.

"Good players do the simple things well. Sometimes we make the wrong decisions at the wrong time, weight of pass, even we've been working on throw-ins this week, keeping possession.

"We've got to do things quicker and sharper in the final third. We do alright, we get up there then we take an extra touch or the delivery is over-hit. We get in good areas."

But the manager, who is unbeaten in three games in charge and yet to see his side concede a goal, was keen to keep the mood in the camp upbeat.

Their defensive record since his arrival is a major source of satisfaction.

"The plus is three clean sheets.

"It's two wins and a draw. I'm trying to give them a pat on the back.

"I said if we don't win it, don't get beat.

"I thought Barrow were a decent team, always capable of scoring themselves.

"I don't know if Jalal has had a save to make, other than his three slide tackles in about five seconds.

"If you keep clean sheets you've got a good chance to go and win games.

"Keeping clean sheets is a massive plus for me and as a team we're working very hard to achieve that.

"If we had got out of the bottom four it would have been a massive bonus for us.

"But I'll take the pluses. I'll try keep them on as much of a high as we can."

Sheridan admitted there's an edginess in the stadium, given the league position and the way this season has gone results wise, but praised the home support.

"It's edgy. We are where we are for a reason. People are on edge, I'm on edge as a manager. I want to try and win games as quickly as possible.

"Great support again today, they've come all season in numbers. They got right behind the team but you can see there's frustration.

"All of us know we've got to be staying up this year and we need to win games quickly.

"We're not going to win every game.

"If we're in this league at the end of the season it's job done for me."

Chesterfield had to make changes in either half due to injury, Marc-Antoine Fortune and Brad Barry both going off with hamstring problems.

Their absence may force the manager into the transfer market.

"Marco's just felt his hamstring, I don't think it's a bad one. Baz I think is a bit more serious.

"We'll just have to assess them.

"There's a lot of players here (but) I'll definitely be trying to bring a couple of bodies in to help us.

"We need to strengthen.

"For the final games we've got to be strong, people competing for places in the team."