John Sheridan revealed a transfer deal, gave an injury update and spoke of a young Spireite he's keen to develop, in today's press conference.

The Chesterfield boss told local media that Gozie Ugwu was moving to Ebbsfleet on loan, explained that Alex Kiwomya might not be fit for the weekend and gave his thoughts on home-grown talent Joe Rowley.

Town boss John Sheridan

Our video sums up all the latest news from the Proact, ahead of Saturday's visit of high flying Eastleigh.