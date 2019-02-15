John Sheridan reveals his plans for returning Chesterfield pair Laurence Maguire and Charlie Carter

John Sheridan wants to give Laurence Maguire and Charlie Carter one more friendly game before he considers them for competitive action.

The pair have played a full part in training and both featured in last week’s behind closed doors game against Lincoln City.

But Sheridan is apparently resisting the urge to play them just yet.

“I wouldn’t say they’re in contention,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to AFC Fylde.

“They’re training all the time. I think we’ve got a game arranged for next week, I think they need another game and the two lads agree with me on that.

“They’re up to tempo in training but I think it’s about getting one or two games under their belt before I consider them.”

Sheridan has no other fresh injury concerns going into the weekend.

“A lot of players fit and ready to play, which is good for my part,” he said.

“They’re all fighting for a place and hopefully that continues, we stay clear of injuries. The more players available the better for me.”