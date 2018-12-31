John Sheridan responds to links with vacant managerial role at Chesterfield

John Sheridan put distance between himself and speculation over the vacant managerial job at Chesterfield following Carlisle United’s win over Macclesfield on Saturday.

Sheridan’s Carlisle moved to within a point and a place of the League Two play-offs after the 2-1 win, while the Spireites sit fourth from bottom in the National League.

Yet he is favourite to take over at the Proact Stadium with some online bookmakers at a club he guided to the League Two title in 2011 and Wembley success in the Johnston’s Paint Trophy in 2012.

BetVictor has Sheridan at odds on to take over the hot seat at his former club.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Sheridan replied when asked by BBC Radio Cumbria after Carlisle’s win over Macclesfield.

“That’s people probably associating me with Chesterfield [because I’ve been there before].

“I’m probably favourite for Oldham as well. Plymouth - have they still got their manager?

“I’m here. It’s news to me. It’s people telling me or reading things. I don’t know anything about it.

“No-one’s come to me, no-one’s rang me, my agent’s not rang me. I spoke to the [Carlisle] chairman today. It’s not a problem.”