John Sheridan plotting a return for reserve team football once Chesterfield’s National League safety is secured

John Sheridan wants to bring back reserve team football to the Proact, once National League safety is secured.

Since his January arrival, Sheridan has had his squad take part in a number of behind closed doors friendlies, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City among the opposition.

The club’s reserve team was abandoned last season but could make a return under Sheridan, who wants to use it as a vehicle to bring youngsters through.

“I’d like to, if I could, it’s something I’ll speak to the chairman about,” he said.

“I just want to get this season and where we are sorted.

“I’d like to try and develop one or two players and give some of our young players an opportunity.

“We don’t have to be in a reserve league, but if we have a development squad of 10 or so 18, 19 or 20 year-olds, I’d like to think that myself and Glynn (Snodin, assistant manager), the way we work with kids and manage them, that we could bring one or two of them through.

“That’s definitely something I’d like to do in the future.

“I just want to make sure we’re safe in this league.”