John Sheridan hopes for positive response from dropped players and tells Chesterfield squad some need to 'train better'

John Sheridan hopes to see a reaction in training this week from the players he left out at the weekend.

And he's told a number of his Chesterfield squad to 'train better' if they want to get into the team.

The manager made five changes to the starting line-up for the visit of FC Halifax, a game Town won 1-0, and admitted afterwards he'd left talented individuals in the stands.

"I could easily pick any of the ones I left out," he said.

"I've left good players out, JB (Jerome Binnom-Williams), (Alex) Kiwomya, (Louis) Dodds.

"There's good players in there."

When asked if he'd like to see a positive response on the training ground from the players he had left out, the boss replied: "I hope so."

Sheridan went on to reveal that he's told the squad some players need to up their levels in training.

"Some of them need to train better, I've told them as a group.

"I like to be honest with them.

"I just want them training properly, working their socks off to get in the team."

And if he sees the desired reaction from players who aren't in the team, they'll be in with a good chance of a return to action.

"I'm the type of manager, if I see their attitude and they willing to work hard, they might just get thrown in without even knowing about it."

The Chesterfield boss was spoiled for choice at the weekend, having had more than 20 in training on Friday.

And he's close to getting another two first team regulars back in contention for places.

"There's a couple obviously still coming back, Brad Barry has only trained one day through his injury, Laurence Maguire and Charlie Carter still need a match or two to get back in," he added.