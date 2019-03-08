John Sheridan explains rotation of Tom Denton and Marc-Antoine Fortune, which bears some resemblance to his selection policy with Chesterfield legend

John Sheridan says his rotation of Chesterfield targetmen Tom Denton and Marc-Antoine Fortune is decided on a game-by-game basis.

Fortune has started the last two Saturday games, with Denton taking his place for the midweek fixtures at Barnet and Braintree.

The pattern bears some resemblance to Sheridan’s past use of a Spireites legend, who played almost exclusively at home, to great effect.

“I’m not frightened of doing that,” he said.

“The last time I did it, Jack Lester, very rarely played away from home.

“He was the best player at home every week, Jack.

“I was doing it for a reason, obviously he was getting to an age, Marco is no spring chicken is he?”

But the manager says it’s not the location of a game that decides who gets the starting place, but the identity of the opposition.

“I do look at who would probably affect the game a little bit more,” he said.

“There’s no reason to it, I just think who would affect the game, the opposition we’re playing.

“At the end of the day it’s about me getting a team out, that’s all I think about, a team who are going to win us the game. Simple as that.”

Fortune was absent from the squads that travelled to Barnet and Braintree and Sheridan hopes that the Frenchman will appreciate the time off.

“I know Shawy (Lee Shaw) can play up there, (Jack) McKay is ready for a game, Dents, (Scott) Boden. I’ve got a lot of players.

“Some aren’t even getting on the bench, which is hard for me to do.

“Braintree is a long trip, I’m not someone who takes a player down there in an 18 man squad when I can only involve 16.

“I think, me as a player, if the manager wasn’t going to play me I’d appreciate him saying go and have a couple of days with your family.

“That’s something I do and hopefully they’ll give me something back when I pick them and they appreciate the little things that get done for them.”