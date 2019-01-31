John Sheridan expects tough game as FA Trophy holders Brackley Town visit Chesterfield

John Sheridan says Chesterfield must fully respect Brackley Town on Saturday when the two sides meet in the FA Trophy third round.

Brackley are the current holders of the FA Trophy and lie sixth in the National League North.

And Sheridan will be taking nothing for granted as the Spireites continue their pursuit of a trip to Wembley.

He said: "It’s a chance to get to Wembley so you never put the competition down and we want to take it very seriously. As a player, if you have the chance to play in a cup final at Wembley then you go for it big time so we’ll have a strong team out to hopefully get us through the tie.

“Brackley had a good result last week in beating Bradford Park Avenue who are going really well in that division and with them being holders we’re expecting a really tough game and we won’t disrespect them at all just because they’re in a lower league.

“I expect us to win the game as we’re at home and have the better players, and I think if we play to the best of our ability we will make it hard for them. But that's in no way meant to be disrespectful to them as they’ll come here and play in a nice stadium with a nice pitch and, like with Bedford who gave us a difficult game, we have to earn the right to win it.

“I actually managed Newport against them in the FA Cup a couple of years ago and drew 2-2 at their place before beating them 4-0 in the replay, but they gave us a really good game.”

Sheridan added that Bradley Barry and Marc-Antoine Fortune are unlikely to feature this weekend having picked up knocks against Barrow last week.

He said; "“The knocks aren’t as bad as we first thought which is good news but you have to be very careful with hamstring injuries. They’re in the physio’s hands, I’m not someone who thinks he knows about injuries or fitness, so when they’re fit they’ll be back with me. In the meantime I have to think about who is fit and who will replace them. It gives someone a chance.”