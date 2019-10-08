John Sheridan delighted for Chesterfield players and fans after win at AFC Fylde

Manager John Sheridan warned he won’t get carried away after Chesterfield’s first away win of the season.

Summer signing Mike Fondop came off the bench to create Curtis Weston’s opener before bagging a brace to seal victory at Mill Farm.

Tyler Forbes netted right at the death to deny the Spireites a deserved clean sheet.

“We can all talk a big game after a good result,” admitted Sheridan.

“The position we’re in every game’s a big game for us.

“We need to try and win every game because we’re playing catch up with the teams around us.

“I’m chuffed to bits for the players and for the fans who have travelled.

“We want to win every game. We want to be talking about wins and the goals we scored.

“I’m chuffed to bits that we’ve got three points and we’ve just got to carry on trying to win games.”

Sheridan has at times questioned his players’ desire this season.

He praised his side for their all-round performance at AFC Fylde, but was disappointed at conceding in stoppage time.

“I thought the work ethic of the players was fantastic,” added Sheridan.

“We worked our socks off defensively and I’m not just on about our defence.

“We upped our game second half and got our rewards by scoring some great goals.

“If we play like that then we’ve got a good chance of winning a lot of games in this league. I think we thoroughly deserved it.

“Other than the goal at the end I felt really comfortable.

“The manager that I am I am disappointed with the way we conceded right at the end.

“We’ve been leaking goals, that’s been our biggest problem, but we didn’t look like leaking goals.

“Even if there’s a minute to go or whatever, you’ve got to show the man outside and force a cross instead of standing off him and letting him cross into a dangerous area.

“We did well first half and during the game. They didn’t create many chances.

“I don’t want to take anything away from the players. It’s our first away win and I’m chuffed.”