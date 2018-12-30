John Pemberton hopeful of bolstering striker options at Chesterfield

John Pemberton is hoping to have three extra attackers for the New Year’s Day game at Solihull, including a striker who was previously ‘told to stay away’ from the club.

Both Tom Denton and Alex Kiwomya missed Saturday’s game against Hartlepool through injury, but ‘aren’t far off,’ according to the caretaker manager.

“We felt it might be better they had the extra game recovery and we’ll see how they are for the next game,” he said.

“Touch wood, I don’t think they’re too far away.”

As for Marc-Antoine Fortune, who hasn’t featured since mid November, Pemberton revealed he had been unaware of the striker’s whereabouts until Saturday.

But he did consider the former Premier League frontman for the Hartlepool game.

“I spoke to him today,” said Pemberton, after the 1-1 draw.

“He wasn’t far off today.

“I don’t know where he was. He’d obviously been told to stay away for whatever reason.

“I just knew what I was going to get from Luke (Rawson).

I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to get from Marco. He as fine, he understood it.

“I’m not saying I’d rule it out for the next game.”

Another player who could return to action is George Smith, who has come back from his loan spell on Dover.

“George can’t play until January,” said Pemberton.

“Everyone is an option.

“We’ve got a few walking wounded and another game coming up, so I wouldn’t rule anyone out.”