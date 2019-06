Joe Rowley won his second England C cap as he started for the non-League Lions against Estonia U23s.

The Chesterfield academy product played 59 minutes before he was replaced by Wes Fonguck in a game England went on to lose 2-0.

Two quick-fire goals in the final minutes from Markus Poom on 88 minutes and Kaarel Usta in stoppage time gave Estonia the win.