Jack Lester ready to freshen things up after Chesterfield lose to Coventry City

Jack Lester insists changes are imminent at the Proact Stadium after he saw Chesterfield slip to defeat at Coventry City.

Spireites defender Scott Wiseman was sent off for a second bookable offence after Marc McNulty had bagged all three points for the hosts with his first-half goal.

Defeat was Chesterfield’s fourth in five games and Lester is determined to bring in new faces in the January transfer window in order to turn his side’s fortunes around.

“We are going to be altering things in January and get some players in to compete,” said Lester.

“We are trying to play with wingers that we have not got and that is an area where we can improve.

“We should not have lost the game. We did not do enough to win it, although we had some chances in the second half.”

Chances were end-to-end in the opening stages of the game but it was Coventry who capitalised on their opportunities first, McNulty curling an effort past Jake Eastwood from outside the area.

After Kristian Dennis went close only to be pulled up for offside, Andy Kellett forced a good save from Coventry keeper Lee Burge after clever play in midfield.

Sam Hird was forced off with injury at half-time and his replacement Laurence Maguire was involved right from the off, rising highest from a corner only to see his effort on goal drift wide.

Chesterfield struggled to match their high-flying opponents though Kellett did have further chances, but their battle was made even harder when Wiseman was sent off ten minutes from time after receiving his second yellow for a late foul on Jordan Ponticelli.

“When we came in, we knew it would be hard to stem the tide of defeats,” Lester added.

“We have got out of the bottom two, which is a good achievement, but we now have to move the squad forward.

“It is just getting the winning mentality. It’s getting a belief that you will win and not just a hope.

“We have lost Ian Evatt who has that winning mentality we need – that is why he is captain. We need more players like that.”