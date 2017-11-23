Jack Lester pays tribute to Chesterfield’s future starts after FA Youth Cup win

Jack Lester has paid tribute to the composure of the club’s youngsters in their FA Youth Cup triumph over Port Vale.

The Spireites youth team will face Swansea City in the third round thanks to last week’s 2-1 win at the Proact.

Lester was an interested spectator and liked what he saw.

“It’s fantastic, I came to the game,” he said.

“I thought they approached it really well, it’s an exciting time for a young player the FA Youth Cup.

“It’s as big as it gets and nerves can play a part and you can be a bit edgy but I don’t think they were.

“They ran out worthy winners and it’s a nice feather in the cap for the academy who are doing some great things down there.

“We’re proud of the academy and want it to be even better.”